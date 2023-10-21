For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Pavel Zacha a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zacha 2022-23 stats and insights

In 18 of 82 games last season, Zacha scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.

On the power play, Zacha produced three goals and five assists.

He took 1.6 shots per game, sinking 16% of them.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Kings conceded 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL play.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSW

ESPN+, NESN, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.