With Week 8 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SoCon, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

SoCon Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Western Carolina

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 10-0

5-1 | 10-0 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th

87th Last Game: W 52-50 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Furman

Furman Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Furman

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-1 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 27-21 vs Samford

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Western Carolina

@ Western Carolina Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Chattanooga

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

5-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 96th

96th Last Game: W 22-10 vs Mercer

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Mercer

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

4-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 89th

89th Last Game: L 22-10 vs Chattanooga

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Wofford

Wofford Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Samford

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 71st

71st Last Game: L 27-21 vs Furman

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ VMI

@ VMI Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. VMI

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 3-7

3-3 | 3-7 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 17-13 vs Citadel

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Samford

Samford Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 3-6

2-4 | 3-6 Overall Rank: 101st

101st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 41-10 vs Wofford

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Chattanooga

@ Chattanooga Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Wofford

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 0-10

0-7 | 0-10 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 100th

100th Last Game: L 41-10 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Mercer

@ Mercer Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Citadel

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 1-9

0-7 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 17-13 vs VMI

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

