Our projection model predicts the Stonehill Skyhawks will take down the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, October 21 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at W.B. Mason Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Sacred Heart Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Stonehill (-2.3) 45.5 Stonehill 24, Sacred Heart 22

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers covered just twice in 10 games against the spread last year.

In Pioneers games last year, combined scoring went over the point total eight times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skyhawks vs. Pioneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Stonehill 19.5 34.2 13.5 33.0 22.5 34.8 Sacred Heart 13.4 24.0 10.3 17.7 15.8 28.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.