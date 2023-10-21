The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Sacred Heart Pioneers (1-6) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at W.B. Mason Stadium in an NEC clash.

From an offensive standpoint, Stonehill ranks 91st in the FCS with 316 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 101st in total defense (399.3 yards allowed per contest). On offense, Sacred Heart is bottom-25, accumulating only 290.4 total yards per game (21st-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering 293.1 total yards per contest (21st-best).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on NEC Front Row, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Stonehill vs. Sacred Heart Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: North Easton, Massachusetts

North Easton, Massachusetts Venue: W.B. Mason Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Stonehill vs. Sacred Heart Key Statistics

Stonehill Sacred Heart 316 (92nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.4 (78th) 399.3 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.1 (43rd) 157.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.3 (50th) 158.2 (102nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 135.1 (114th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha has recorded 944 yards (157.3 ypg) on 92-of-181 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 90 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 27 carries.

Jermaine Corbett has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 447 yards (74.5 per game) with five scores. He has also caught 12 passes for 99 yards.

Tom Comella has piled up 232 yards on 49 attempts, scoring one time.

Chris Domercat's team-high 326 yards as a receiver have come on 24 catches (out of 18 targets) with three touchdowns.

Noah Canty has caught 16 passes for 118 yards (19.7 yards per game) this year.

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Rob McCoy has compiled 603 yards (86.1 ypg) while completing 50.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 113 yards .

The team's top rusher, Malik Grant, has carried the ball 123 times for 533 yards (76.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalen Madison has piled up 353 yards (on 77 carries) with four touchdowns.

Aboraa Kwarteng has registered 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 233 (33.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times.

Payton Rhoades has recorded 162 receiving yards (23.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 14 receptions.

Ethan Hilliman's six targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Stonehill or Sacred Heart gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.