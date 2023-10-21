Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Suffolk County, Massachusetts this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Hampshire County
  • Worcester County
  • Essex County
  • Norfolk County
  • Franklin County
  • Hampden County
  • Middlesex County

    • Suffolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    St John's High School at Boston College High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on October 21
    • Location: Boston, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.