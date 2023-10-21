The Week 8 college football slate includes five games featuring SEC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and the top performers from each completed game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Mississippi State vs. Arkansas

Week 8 SEC Results

Mississippi State 7 Arkansas 3

Pregame Favorite: Arkansas (-7)

Arkansas (-7) Pregame Total: 46.5

Mississippi State Leaders

Passing: Michael Wright (8-for-12, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Michael Wright (8-for-12, 85 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Wright (11 ATT, 60 YDS)

Wright (11 ATT, 60 YDS) Receiving: Justin Robinson (3 TAR, 2 REC, 40 YDS)

Arkansas Leaders

Passing: K.J. Jefferson (19-for-31, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

K.J. Jefferson (19-for-31, 97 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (14 ATT, 47 YDS)

Rashod Dubinion (14 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (7 TAR, 4 REC, 35 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Arkansas Mississippi State 200 Total Yards 205 97 Passing Yards 85 103 Rushing Yards 120 2 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Week 8 SEC Games

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels at Auburn Tigers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ole Miss (-6.5)

Army Black Knights at No. 19 LSU Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: LSU (-32.5)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.