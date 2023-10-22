The New England Patriots (1-5) host the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium and will look to stop a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bills vs. Patriots? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bills vs. Patriots?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The BetMGM line for this game has the Bills favored by 7.5, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (20.9 points). Put your money on the Bills.
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 78.9%.
  • The Bills have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).
  • Buffalo has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
  • The Patriots have been listed as the underdog four times this season and have failed to win any of those games.
  • New England has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +295.

Who will win? The Bills or Patriots? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Buffalo (-7.5)
  • The Bills have covered the spread in a matchup three times this season (3-3-0).
  • In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Buffalo has an ATS record of 1-1.
  • The Patriots have covered the spread one time this year (1-5-0).

Parlay your bets together on the Bills vs. Patriots matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (40)
  • These two teams average 40.8 points per game combined, 0.8 more than the over/under of 40.
  • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 40.1 points per game, 0.1 more than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Out of the Bills' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
  • The Patriots have hit the over in one of six games with a set total (16.7%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Stefon Diggs Receiving Yards (Our pick: 87.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 103.3 5

Mac Jones Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
6 201.3 5 9.8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.