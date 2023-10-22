The Boston Bruins, Brad Marchand among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, at Honda Center. Prop bets for Marchand are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Brad Marchand vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand's plus-minus this season, in 19:11 per game on the ice, is +4.

Marchand has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though four games played, including multiple goals once.

Marchand has a point in all four games this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Marchand has an assist in three of four games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Marchand has an implied probability of 37.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 57.1% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Ducks

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 1 6 Points 1 3 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

