How to Watch the Bruins vs. Ducks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 22
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Having taken four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.
You can see the Ducks-Bruins matchup on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info
Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.
- The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the NHL last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- Their goal differential (+127) paced the league.
- The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (on 279 power-play chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.
- The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|52
|113
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|Hampus Lindholm
|80
|10
|43
|53
|65
|31
|-
|Charlie McAvoy
|67
|7
|45
|52
|45
|26
|-
Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Ducks' total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.
- The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.
- The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) put them 31st in the league.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|81
|23
|42
|65
|75
|31
|41.4%
|Alex Killorn
|82
|27
|37
|64
|54
|40
|50%
|Troy Terry
|70
|23
|38
|61
|27
|43
|100%
|Cam Fowler
|82
|10
|38
|48
|48
|34
|-
|Mason McTavish
|80
|17
|26
|43
|32
|29
|42.3%
