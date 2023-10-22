Having taken four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

You can see the Ducks-Bruins matchup on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends (2022)

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the NHL last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Their goal differential (+127) paced the league.

The 62 power-play goals the Bruins put up last season (on 279 power-play chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins were 12th in the league with a 22.22% power-play conversion rate.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 52 113 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% Hampus Lindholm 80 10 43 53 65 31 - Charlie McAvoy 67 7 45 52 45 26 -

Ducks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Ducks' total of 335 goals allowed (4.1 per game) was 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 206 goals last season (2.5 per game) ranked them 31st in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -129, they were 32nd in the league.

The Ducks had 36 power-play goals (on 229 chances), 30th in the NHL.

The Ducks' power-play percentage (15.72) put them 31st in the league.

Ducks Key Players