Bruins vs. Ducks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 22
The Boston Bruins (3-0, riding a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center. The contest on Sunday, October 22 starts at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Sunday's contest.
Bruins vs. Ducks Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Bruins 3, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 4.9 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins were 11-7-18 in overtime matchups on their way to a 65-12-5 overall record last season.
- Boston was 19-6-4 (42 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- In the five games last season the Bruins recorded only one goal, they finished 1-4-0 (two points).
- Boston finished 6-3-2 in the 11 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 14 points).
- The Bruins scored at least three goals 72 times, and went 61-6-5 in those games (to record 127 points).
- In the 39 games when Boston recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 69 points by finishing 33-3-3.
- In the 56 games when it outshot its opponent, Boston was 38-11-7 (83 points).
- The Bruins' opponent had more shots in 32 games last season. The Bruins went 29-3-0 in those contests (58 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|2nd
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|1st
|2.12
|Goals Allowed
|4.09
|32nd
|9th
|33
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|8th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|12th
|22.22%
|Power Play %
|15.72%
|31st
|1st
|87.28%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.14%
|31st
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
