The Boston Bruins (4-0, riding a four-game winning streak) visit the Anaheim Ducks (1-3) at Honda Center. The matchup on Sunday, October 22 starts at 8:30 PM ET on NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-250) Ducks (+200) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins posted a 20-8 mark last season as favorites on the moneyline.

In games it played with moneyline odds of -250 or stronger last season, Boston put together a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games).

The Bruins' implied moneyline win probability is 71.4% in this matchup.

Boston and its opponent combined for more than Sunday's over/under of 6 goals 50 times last season.

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Ducks Rankings

Bruins 2022-23 Total (Rank) Ducks 2022-23 Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 206 (31st) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 335 (32nd) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 36 (30th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 78 (31st)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins scored the second-most goals in the league last season (301 total, 3.7 per game).

Defensively, Boston was the stingiest squad in league action, allowing 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

They had a league-best goal differential of +127.

The 62 power-play goals Boston recorded last season (on 279 chances) ranked 11th in the NHL.

The Bruins had the league's 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate (22.22%).

The eight shorthanded goals Boston scored last season ranked 11th among all NHL teams.

The Bruins killed 87.28% of opponent power plays, the best percentage in the league.

The Bruins won 54.5% of their faceoffs to rank second in the NHL.

Boston scored on 11.1% of its shots (third in league).

The Bruins earned seven shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

