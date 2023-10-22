Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at Honda Center on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is David Pastrnak, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) and plays an average of 17:49 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 2 0 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +105)

Brad Marchand has picked up six points (1.5 per game), scoring three goals and adding three assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 1 1 1

James van Riemsdyk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

James van Riemsdyk has scored three goals and added one assist through four games for Boston.

van Riemsdyk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kings Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Oct. 14 2 0 2 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 11 0 0 0 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Frank Vatrano has scored four goals (one per game) and dished out zero assists (zero per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with four total points (one per game). He takes 3.5 shots per game, shooting 28.6%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 3 0 3 6 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Troy Terry Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Troy Terry is a top offensive contributor for Anaheim with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.

Terry Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 6 vs. Stars Oct. 19 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 1 1 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.