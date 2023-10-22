Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Ducks on October 22?
When the Boston Bruins face off against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, will Charlie Coyle find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a goal)
Coyle stats and insights
- Coyle is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- Coyle has zero points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 12 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.
Bruins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
