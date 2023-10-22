Charlie McAvoy Game Preview: Bruins vs. Ducks - October 22
The Boston Bruins, Charlie McAvoy among them, meet the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, at Honda Center. Fancy a bet on McAvoy in the Bruins-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Charlie McAvoy vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)
McAvoy Season Stats Insights
- In 4 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 24:38 on the ice per game.
- McAvoy has yet to score a goal through four games this season.
- McAvoy has recorded a point in a game twice this year in four games played, including multiple points once.
- McAvoy has had an assist twice this season in four games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.
- The implied probability that McAvoy goes over his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 55.6% of McAvoy going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
McAvoy Stats vs. the Ducks
- The Ducks have given up 12 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Anaheim
|4
|Games
|1
|3
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
