When the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills square off in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will DeVante Parker find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue reading.

Will DeVante Parker score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Parker has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 136 yards, averaging 27.2 yards per game.

Having played five games this season, Parker has not had a TD reception.

DeVante Parker Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Dolphins 8 6 57 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 2 19 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4 2 33 0 Week 5 Saints 4 2 20 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0

