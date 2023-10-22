New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are giving up the eighth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 133.7 per game.

On 49 attempts, Elliott has rushed for 193 yards (32.2 ypg), with one rushing TD. Elliott has also made a difference as a pass-catcher, grabbing 13 balls for 59 yards (9.8 ypg).

Elliott vs. the Bills

Elliott vs the Bills (since 2021): No games

No games The Bills have given up 100 or more yards to three opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Buffalo has allowed one or more rushing TDs to two opposing players this year.

The Bills have given up two or more rushing TDs to two opposing rushers this season.

The Bills yield 133.7 rushing yards per game, the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Bills have put up four touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Bills' defense is 13th in the NFL in that category.

Ezekiel Elliott Rushing Props vs. the Bills

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Elliott Rushing Insights

So far this season, Elliott has hit the over three times on his rushing yards prop bet (in six opportunities).

The Patriots pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 31st in NFL action in points scored.

He has carried the ball in 49 of his team's 147 total rushing attempts this season (33.3%).

Elliott has one rushing touchdown this season in six games played.

He has one touchdown this season (12.5% of his team's eight offensive TDs).

He has three carries in the red zone (25.0% of his team's 12 red zone rushes).

Ezekiel Elliott Receiving Props vs the Bills

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)

Elliott Receiving Insights

Elliott, in four of six games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Elliott has received 7.3% of his team's 219 passing attempts this season (16 targets).

He has been targeted 16 times, averaging 3.7 yards per target (136th in NFL).

Having played six games this year, Elliott has not had a TD reception.

Elliott's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 ATT / 34 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/24/2023 Week 3 16 ATT / 80 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

