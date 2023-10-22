Will Ezekiel Elliott get into the end zone when the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills come together in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Elliott will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Ezekiel Elliott score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

Elliott has 193 rushing yards (32.2 ypg) on 49 carries, with one touchdown.

Elliott has tacked on 13 catches for 59 yards (9.8 per game).

Elliott has one rushing touchdown this year.

Ezekiel Elliott Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 29 0 5 14 0 Week 2 Dolphins 5 13 0 0 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 16 80 0 1 7 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 6 16 0 2 6 0 Week 5 Saints 8 21 0 4 17 0 Week 6 @Raiders 7 34 1 1 15 0

Rep Ezekiel Elliott with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.