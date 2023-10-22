Will Hunter Henry Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hunter Henry did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Henry's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Henry has been targeted 28 times and has 18 catches for 183 yards (10.2 per reception) and two TDs.
Hunter Henry Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week:
- JuJu Smith-Schuster (LP/concussion): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Demario Douglas (LP/concussion): 10 Rec; 143 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Henry 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|28
|18
|183
|43
|2
|10.2
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|6
|5
|56
|1
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|7
|6
|52
|1
|Week 3
|@Jets
|5
|2
|17
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|5
|4
|51
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|7
|0
