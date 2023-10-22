Jake DeBrusk will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks face off on Sunday at Honda Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on DeBrusk's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

DeBrusk averaged 16:31 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +26.

In 24 of 64 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

DeBrusk had an assist in 18 of 64 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

The implied probability is 55.6% that he hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 12 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

