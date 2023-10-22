Can we anticipate James van Riemsdyk lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk has scored in two of four games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
  • van Riemsdyk averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 42.9%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 12 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.3 hits and 18.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.