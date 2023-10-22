Kendrick Bourne vs. the Bills' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 7 action at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne will be up against the Buffalo Bills defense and Micah Hyde. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the New England receivers versus the Bills' secondary.
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bills
|43.1
|7.2
|38
|95
|5.72
Kendrick Bourne vs. Micah Hyde Insights
Kendrick Bourne & the Patriots' Offense
- Kendrick Bourne leads his squad with 307 receiving yards on 28 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, New England is 19th in the NFL with 1,194 passing yards (199 per game) and 27th in passing yards per attempt (5.5).
- With just 72 points (12 per game), the Patriots are having trouble putting up points this season.
- New England sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.5 times per game (ninth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Patriots have been one of the least pass-heavy offenses this season, throwing the ball 13 times (second-fewest in NFL).
Micah Hyde & the Bills' Defense
- Micah Hyde has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 28 tackles and two passes defended to his name.
- In terms of passing yards allowed, Buffalo has given up 1,141 (190.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Bills are conceding the fifth-fewest points in the NFL, 14.8 per game.
- One player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Buffalo this season.
- The Bills have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Kendrick Bourne vs. Micah Hyde Advanced Stats
|Kendrick Bourne
|Micah Hyde
|Rec. Targets
|44
|13
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|28
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11
|10
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|307
|28
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|51.2
|4.7
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|139
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|4
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
