Will Mac Jones Score a Touchdown Against the Bills in Week 7?
Will Mac Jones score a touchdown when the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills play in Week 7 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.
Will Mac Jones score a touchdown against the Bills?
Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90 if he scores a TD)
- Jones has 59 rushing yards (9.8 ypg) on 16 carries.
- Jones has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.
Mac Jones Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Eagles
|35
|54
|316
|3
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|31
|42
|231
|1
|1
|5
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|15
|29
|201
|1
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|12
|21
|150
|0
|2
|3
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Saints
|12
|22
|110
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Raiders
|24
|33
|200
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
