Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mac Jones will be going head to head on October 22, when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and New England Patriots (1-5) meet at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: CBS

Mac Jones vs. Josh Allen Matchup

Mac Jones 2023 Stats Josh Allen 6 Games Played 6 64.2% Completion % 71.7% 1,208 (201.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,576 (262.7) 5 Touchdowns 13 7 Interceptions 6 59 (9.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 131 (21.8) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Mac Jones Game Props

Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

Bills Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Bills have been getting it done on defense, with 14.8 points allowed per game (fifth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo's D has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 1,141 total passing yards allowed (190.2 per game).

Against the run, the Bills' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 802 rushing yards allowed (133.7 per game).

Defensively, Buffalo is fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 35.0%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 23rd at 42.1%.

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 253.5 yards

: Over/Under 253.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Patriots Defensive Stats

