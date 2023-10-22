Mac Jones vs. Josh Allen in Week 7: Patriots vs. Bills Preview, Stats
Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mac Jones will be going head to head on October 22, when the Buffalo Bills (4-2) and New England Patriots (1-5) meet at Gillette Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.
Patriots vs. Bills Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
Mac Jones vs. Josh Allen Matchup
|Mac Jones
|2023 Stats
|Josh Allen
|6
|Games Played
|6
|64.2%
|Completion %
|71.7%
|1,208 (201.3)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,576 (262.7)
|5
|Touchdowns
|13
|7
|Interceptions
|6
|59 (9.8)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|131 (21.8)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|3
Mac Jones Game Props
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD
Bills Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Bills have been getting it done on defense, with 14.8 points allowed per game (fifth in NFL).
- When it comes to defending the pass, Buffalo's D has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 1,141 total passing yards allowed (190.2 per game).
- Against the run, the Bills' defense has struggled this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 802 rushing yards allowed (133.7 per game).
- Defensively, Buffalo is fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 35.0%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks 23rd at 42.1%.
Josh Allen Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 253.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Patriots Defensive Stats
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.