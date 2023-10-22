The New England Patriots (1-5) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The Bills are significant favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the outing.

Prior to live betting this week's matchup that has the Bills matching up with the Patriots, see the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Patriots vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Patriots have played six games this season, and they have led after the first quarter two times and have been behind four times.

The Bills have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this year, the Patriots have won the second quarter in three games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

In six games this season, the Bills have been outscored in the second quarter one time and won five times.

Buffalo's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 2.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of six games this season, the Patriots have won the third quarter two times, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in one game, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

Offensively, Buffalo is averaging 2.8 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 1.5 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Patriots' six games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in two games.

Buffalo's offense is averaging 10.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 6.2 points on average in that quarter.

Patriots vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Patriots have led three times (1-2 in those games) and have been losing three times (0-3) at the completion of the first half.

In six games this season, the Bills have been winning after the first half four times and have trailed after the first half two times.

2nd Half

The Patriots have lost the second half four times and won in the second half two times in six games this season.

The Bills have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games this season (4-0 record in those games), and they've been outscored in the second half in two games (0-2).

Buffalo's offense is averaging 13 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.7 points on average in the second half.

