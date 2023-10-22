How to Watch Patriots vs. Bills on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 7
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New England Patriots (1-5) enter a matchup with the Buffalo Bills (4-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Gillette Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
Patriots Insights
- This year the Patriots average just 2.8 fewer points per game (12) than the Bills allow (14.8).
- The Patriots average 282.7 yards per game, 41.1 fewer yards than the 323.8 the Bills allow.
- This year New England racks up 83.7 rushing yards per game, 50.0 fewer than Buffalo allows (133.7).
- The Patriots have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (13).
Patriots Home Performance
- At home, the Patriots average more points (12.3 per game) than overall (12). But they also concede more (27.7 per game) than overall (25.3).
- The Patriots accumulate fewer yards at home (275.3 per game) than they do overall (282.7), and give up more (314.7 per game) than overall (306.7).
- At home, New England accumulates more passing yards (205.7 per game) than it does overall (199). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (188.7) than it does overall (202.7).
- The Patriots accumulate 69.7 rushing yards per game at home (14 fewer than overall), and allow 126 at home (22 more than overall).
- The Patriots convert fewer third downs at home (29.5%) than they do overall (35.2%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (34.2%) than overall (37.3%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/1/2023
|at Dallas
|L 38-3
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|New Orleans
|L 34-0
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Las Vegas
|L 21-17
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Miami
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Washington
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|NFL Network
