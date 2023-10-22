Rhamondre Stevenson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots' Week 7 game against the Buffalo Bills starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Stevenson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Rhamondre Stevenson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Stevenson has rushed for 234 yards on 78 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 3.0 yards per carry, and has 17 catches (24 targets) for 111 yards.

Keep an eye on Stevenson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Patriots have no other RB on the injury list.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 7 Injury Reports

Patriots vs. Bills Game Info

Game Day: October 22, 2023

October 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stevenson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 78 234 2 3.0 24 17 111 0

Stevenson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.