If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Berkshire County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Taconic High School at Ludlow High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Ludlow, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

