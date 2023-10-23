If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Franklin County, Massachusetts, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

    • Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Turners Falls, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Greenfield High School at Athol High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Athol, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin County Technical High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Orange, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

