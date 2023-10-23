Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Franklin County, Massachusetts, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Massachusetts This Week
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Ware High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greenfield High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Athol, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County Technical High School at Ralph C Mahar Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Orange, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.