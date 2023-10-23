Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County This Week
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week, we've got the information below.
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Taconic High School at Ludlow High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 23
- Location: Ludlow, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Amherst Regional High School at West Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: West Springfield, MA
- Conference: Suburban
- How to Stream: Watch Here
