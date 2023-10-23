If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Hampden County, Massachusetts this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    Monday

    Taconic High School at Ludlow High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 23
    • Location: Ludlow, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Amherst Regional High School at West Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: West Springfield, MA
    • Conference: Suburban
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

