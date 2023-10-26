The Boston Bruins, with Brad Marchand, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Anaheim Ducks. Prop bets for Marchand in that upcoming Bruins-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brad Marchand vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Marchand has averaged 18:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In three of six games this year, Marchand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchand has registered a point in a game five times this year out of six games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Marchand has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of six games played.

Marchand has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 56.1% of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchand Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 2 7 Points 2 4 Goals 2 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.