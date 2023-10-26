If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week, we've got you covered below.

    • Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Medway High School at Norton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Norton, MA
    • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Dighton, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairhaven High School at Apponequet Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lakeville, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Joseph Case High School at Seekonk High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Seekonk, MA
    • Conference: South Coast
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Somerset, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

