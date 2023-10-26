Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Bristol County, Massachusetts this week, we've got you covered below.
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Medway High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Norton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Greater New Bedford RVT High School at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Dighton, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairhaven High School at Apponequet Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lakeville, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Case High School at Seekonk High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Seekonk, MA
- Conference: South Coast
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Somerset, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
