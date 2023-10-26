The Boston Bruins (6-0) -- who've won six in a row -- host the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD as the Bruins square off against the Ducks.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Ducks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/22/2023 Ducks Bruins 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up seven total goals (only 1.2 per game), the fewest in league action.

The Bruins' 19 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up seven goals (1.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 19 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 6 5 3 8 6 5 0% Brad Marchand 6 4 3 7 4 3 25% James van Riemsdyk 6 3 2 5 1 0 0% Matthew Poitras 6 3 1 4 6 2 45.5% Charlie McAvoy 6 0 4 4 2 1 -

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 2.8 goals per game (17 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

The Ducks have 14 goals this season (2.3 per game), 27th in the league.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 13 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at only a 2.2 goals-per-game average (11 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players