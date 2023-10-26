Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the heavily favored Boston Bruins (6-0) and the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bruins are -350 on the moneyline to win at home against the Ducks (+260) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Bruins Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -350 +260 6 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Boston's games have gone over 6 goals just once this season (in six opportunities).

The Bruins won all five games when they were it's been a moneyline favorite this season.

The Ducks have secured an upset victory in one of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.

Boston has had moneyline odds of -350 or shorter once this season, and won.

Anaheim has not played with moneyline odds of +260 or longer once this season.

Bruins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Brad Marchand 0.5 (-128) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-139) David Pastrnak 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (+130) 4.5 (-143) Pavel Zacha 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-143) 1.5 (-167)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.