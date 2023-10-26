Bruins vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.
Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-350)
|Ducks (+260)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won all five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Boston has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.
- Boston's games have gone over 6 goals only once this season (in six opportunities).
Bruins vs. Ducks Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|19 (14th)
|Goals
|14 (27th)
|7 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|17 (10th)
|3 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (30th)
|1 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|8 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 19 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in NHL action this season with seven (only 1.2 per game).
- With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
