The Boston Bruins (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they face the Anaheim Ducks (2-4) at home on Thursday, October 26 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD.

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-350) Ducks (+260) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won all five games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Boston has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Boston's games have gone over 6 goals only once this season (in six opportunities).

Bruins vs Ducks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Ducks Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 19 (14th) Goals 14 (27th) 7 (1st) Goals Allowed 17 (10th) 3 (19th) Power Play Goals 1 (30th) 1 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 8 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 19 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in NHL action this season with seven (only 1.2 per game).

With a +12 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

