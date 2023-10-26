Player prop betting options for David Pastrnak, Frank Vatrano and others are available in the Boston Bruins-Anaheim Ducks matchup at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bruins vs. Ducks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

One of Boston's most productive offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) and plays an average of 17:55 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 4 at Kings Oct. 21 1 2 3 4 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 1 1 2 6

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to the team.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Ducks Oct. 22 1 0 1 2 at Kings Oct. 21 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Oct. 14 0 1 1 2

James van Riemsdyk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

James van Riemsdyk has three goals and two assists for Boston.

van Riemsdyk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Ducks Oct. 22 0 0 0 5 at Kings Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Oct. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Predators Oct. 14 2 0 2 3

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Vatrano has scored five goals (0.8 per game) and put up one assist (0.2 per game), contributing to the Anaheim offense with six total points (one per game). He takes four shots per game, shooting 20.8%.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 3 0 3 6

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Ryan Strome has racked up five points this season, with one goal and four assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 15 0 2 2 1

