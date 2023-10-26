Charlie McAvoy will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. If you'd like to wager on McAvoy's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, McAvoy has averaged 24:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

Through six games this season, McAvoy has yet to score a goal.

In three of six games this year, McAvoy has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

McAvoy has posted an assist in a game three times this season in six games played, including multiple assists once.

McAvoy has an implied probability of 61.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 6 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

