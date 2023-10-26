On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the Anaheim Ducks. Is David Pastrnak going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115

Pastrnak stats and insights

Pastrnak has scored in four of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 19.2% shooting percentage, attempting 4.3 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

