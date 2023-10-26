On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Derek Forbort going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Derek Forbort score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Forbort stats and insights

Forbort is yet to score through five games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Forbort has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

