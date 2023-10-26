On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins match up against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Jake DeBrusk going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • DeBrusk is yet to score through five games this season.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
  • DeBrusk has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have conceded 17 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.