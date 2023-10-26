The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will James van Riemsdyk find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

  • van Riemsdyk has scored in two of six games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
  • van Riemsdyk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

