Can we count on John Beecher finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Beecher stats and insights

Beecher is yet to score through six games this season.

In one game versus the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Beecher has zero points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 17 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Bruins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NESN, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

