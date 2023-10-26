We have 2023 high school football competition in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Dedham High School at Millis High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 26

6:30 PM ET on October 26 Location: Millis, MA

Millis, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Medway High School at Norton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26

7:00 PM ET on October 26 Location: Norton, MA

Norton, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Dover-Sherborn High School at Bellingham High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Bellingham, MA

Bellingham, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Quincy High School at Scituate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Scituate, MA

Scituate, MA Conference: Patriot - Fisher

Patriot - Fisher How to Stream: Watch Here

Medfield High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

St John's High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Blue Hills Regional Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28

1:00 PM ET on October 28 Location: Franklin, MA

Franklin, MA Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational

Mayflower - Large Vocational How to Stream: Watch Here

Holbrook High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School