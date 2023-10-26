We have 2023 high school football competition in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Berkshire County
  • Franklin County
  • Hampden County
  • Worcester County
  • Middlesex County
  • Bristol County
  • Plymouth County
  • Suffolk County
  • Essex County
  • Hampshire County

    • Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Dedham High School at Millis High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Millis, MA
    • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Medway High School at Norton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
    • Location: Norton, MA
    • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dover-Sherborn High School at Bellingham High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Bellingham, MA
    • Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Quincy High School at Scituate High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Scituate, MA
    • Conference: Patriot - Fisher
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Medfield High School at Westwood High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St John's High School at Xaverian Brothers High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Westwood, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Blue Hills Regional Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Franklin, MA
    • Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Holbrook High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Bourne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.