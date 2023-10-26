Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Norfolk County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Norfolk County, Massachusetts this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Norfolk County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dedham High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Millis, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medway High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Norton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Dover-Sherborn High School at Bellingham High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Bellingham, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Small
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Quincy High School at Scituate High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Scituate, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Fisher
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Medfield High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westwood, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St John's High School at Xaverian Brothers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Westwood, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Blue Hills Regional Technical High School at Tri-County Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Franklin, MA
- Conference: Mayflower - Large Vocational
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holbrook High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
