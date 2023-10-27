If you reside in Barnstable County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Nauset Regional High School at Falmouth High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

6:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Falmouth, MA

Falmouth, MA Conference: Cape & Islands - Atlantic

Cape & Islands - Atlantic How to Stream: Watch Here

Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Somerset, MA

Somerset, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Holbrook High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School