If you reside in Barnstable County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Franklin County
  • Bristol County
  • Suffolk County
  • Plymouth County
  • Worcester County
  • Hampden County
  • Berkshire County
  • Essex County
  • Middlesex County
  • Hampshire County

    • Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Nauset Regional High School at Falmouth High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Falmouth, MA
    • Conference: Cape & Islands - Atlantic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Somerset, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Holbrook High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: Bourne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.