Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you reside in Barnstable County, Massachusetts and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Nauset Regional High School at Falmouth High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Falmouth, MA
- Conference: Cape & Islands - Atlantic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School at Somerset Berkley Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Somerset, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Holbrook High School at Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
