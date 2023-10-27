Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 27
The Boston Celtics (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-8.5)
|217.5
|-350
|+260
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and allowed 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.
- These teams averaged a combined 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams averaged 221.2 combined points per game last season, 3.7 more than the total for this matchup.
- Boston won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.
- Miami put together a 30-52-0 ATS record last season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jayson Tatum
|26.5
|-105
|34.0
|Kristaps Porzingis
|20.5
|-111
|30.0
|Jaylen Brown
|19.5
|-125
|11.0
|Jrue Holiday
|13.5
|-128
|9.0
|Derrick White
|10.5
|-128
|12.0
Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Celtics
|+400
|+175
|-
|Heat
|+3000
|+1300
|-
