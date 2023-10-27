The Boston Celtics (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-8.5) 217.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics had a +535 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They put up 117.9 points per game, fourth in the league, and allowed 111.4 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Heat averaged 109.5 points per game last season (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.

These teams averaged a combined 227.4 points per game last season, 9.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams averaged 221.2 combined points per game last season, 3.7 more than the total for this matchup.

Boston won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Miami put together a 30-52-0 ATS record last season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jayson Tatum 26.5 -105 34.0 Kristaps Porzingis 20.5 -111 30.0 Jaylen Brown 19.5 -125 11.0 Jrue Holiday 13.5 -128 9.0 Derrick White 10.5 -128 12.0

Celtics and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +400 +175 - Heat +3000 +1300 -

