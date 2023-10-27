Celtics vs. Heat October 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
On Friday, October 27, 2023, the Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Celtics (-9.5)
- Total: 216.5
- TV: ESPN, BSSUN, NBCS-BOS
Celtics Players to Watch
- Jayson Tatum recorded 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last year. He also drained 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 3.2 triples per contest (sixth in league).
- Jaylen Brown posted 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also delivered 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kristaps Porzingis put up 23.2 points, 8.4 boards and 2.7 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocks (eighth in NBA).
- Jrue Holiday put up 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He made 47.9% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- Derrick White averaged 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He sank 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 treys per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season, shooting 54.0% from the floor.
- Jimmy Butler's numbers last season were 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 53.9% from the field.
- Tyler Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.9% from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made treys per contest (seventh in NBA).
- Caleb Martin recorded 9.6 points, 4.8 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.6% from downtown, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kyle Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
Celtics vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|Points Avg.
|109.5
|111.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|46.0%
|37.6%
|Three Point %
|34.4%
