The Boston Celtics (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics made 47.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Boston went 33-3 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Heat ranked 27th.

Last year, the Celtics averaged 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat gave up (109.8).

Boston went 49-12 last season when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, the Celtics scored 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they did when playing on the road (115.4).

When playing at home, Boston allowed 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in away games (112.4).

The Celtics made 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they averaged in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

