Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Essex County, Massachusetts this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Methuen High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ipswich High School at Essex Tech
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Hathorne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beverly High School at Gloucester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Gloucester, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelmsford High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lynnfield High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
