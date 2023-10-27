We have 2023 high school football action in Essex County, Massachusetts this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Methuen High School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lowell, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ipswich High School at Essex Tech

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Hathorne, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Beverly High School at Gloucester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Gloucester, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chelmsford High School at Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lawrence, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Lynnfield High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 28
    • Location: South Hamilton, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

