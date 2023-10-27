We have 2023 high school football action in Essex County, Massachusetts this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Methuen High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

6:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ipswich High School at Essex Tech

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Hathorne, MA

Hathorne, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Beverly High School at Gloucester High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Gloucester, MA

Gloucester, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelmsford High School at Central Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lawrence, MA

Lawrence, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Lynnfield High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School