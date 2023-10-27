Jaylen Brown plus his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the Miami Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brown, in his most recent game, had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 108-104 win over the Knicks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (+100)

Over 20.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Heat gave up 109.8 points per contest last season, second in the NBA.

On the glass, the Heat allowed 41.9 rebounds per game last season, sixth in the league in that category.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.6.

Conceding 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Heat were 28th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/29/2023 43 19 8 5 1 2 1 5/27/2023 39 26 10 3 0 0 2 5/25/2023 37 21 2 2 3 0 3 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.