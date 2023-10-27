The Sacramento Kings (1-0) are welcoming in the Golden State Warriors (0-1) for a matchup of Pacific Division foes at Golden 1 Center, with a tip-off time of 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Warriors Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-3.5) 237.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Kings outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game last season, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.7 points per game (first in NBA) and allowed 118.1 per outing (25th in league).

The Warriors outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game last season (scoring 118.9 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 117.1 per contest to rank 21st in the NBA) and had a +148 scoring differential overall.

These two teams scored a combined 239.6 points per game last season, 2.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams allowed a combined 235.2 points per game last year, 2.3 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Sacramento covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Golden State put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread last year.

Kings Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG De'Aaron Fox 23.5 -120 18.0 Domantas Sabonis 18.5 -120 22.0 Malik Monk 14.5 -105 10.0 Harrison Barnes 13.5 -115 33.0 Kevin Huerter 12.5 -105 7.0

Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Warriors +1400 +700 -

