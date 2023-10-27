Massachusetts High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week
Dracut High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Methuen High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catholic Memorial School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Malden, MA
- Conference: Catholic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Lowell Technical High School at Lunenburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lunenburg, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelmsford High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Lawrence, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
