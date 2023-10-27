If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

  • Norfolk County
  • Berkshire County
  • Essex County
  • Worcester County
  • Hampshire County
  • Bristol County
  • Barnstable County
  • Suffolk County
  • Plymouth County
  • Hampden County

    • Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

    Dracut High School at Tyngsborough High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Tyngsborough, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Methuen High School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lowell, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Catholic Memorial School at Malden Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Malden, MA
    • Conference: Catholic
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Greater Lowell Technical High School at Lunenburg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lunenburg, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chelmsford High School at Central Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27
    • Location: Lawrence, MA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.