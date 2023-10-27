If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Massachusetts This Week

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Football Games This Week

Dracut High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

6:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Methuen High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 27

6:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Catholic Memorial School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 27

6:30 PM ET on October 27 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA Conference: Catholic

Catholic How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Lowell Technical High School at Lunenburg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 27

7:00 PM ET on October 27 Location: Lunenburg, MA

Lunenburg, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelmsford High School at Central Catholic High School